A Street Style Photographer Shares His Favorite Snaps From Fashion Month

For street style fans, what environment could possibly be better stomping grounds than Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

As expected, the Spring 2014 shows—which ended today in Paris—brought out dressed-to-kill big-name editors and fashion insiders and personalities, Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

To that end, we asked the photographer behind popular street style blog The Styleograph to share with us his favorite part of snapping stylish folks on the street (“meeting amazing people and traveling”), his favorite city (“outside the Fashion Week season [it’s] London, during Fashion Week: Milan. I like the colors, the prints and that you can find a lot of stylish men there as well”), and 25 of his favorite photos from Fashion Week in various cities, which you’ll find above.

Look though the gallery and let us know which ones you like best!

