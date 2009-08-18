Styleline: Russell Brand Kisses a Girl, Breaks our Hearts

I prayed, hoped, wished, that this was just another scene from Get Him to The Greek, but alas, it is not. Russell Brand was spotted smooching an unidentified lady outside restaurant Carluccio’s in Hempstead last night. Talk about aggressive; that is a serious grip on her face, Russ. We’re not usually PDA advocates, and this is no exception. Did you guys skip out on desert or something? Cool it.

He may or may not like her because she is the first human being under the sun to wear pants tighter than his. Her hair is also longer than his, though. Lip locking, tight pants, and my broken heart aside, let’s talk shiny garbage-bag-inspired jacket, yet another pair of cowboy boots (at least they’re not metallic?) and his hair. It’s just so curly. What do you think about when you get dressed in the morning, Russ?

In any case, it’s only a matter of time before he leaves the UK behind and comes back to New York to host the Video Music Awards. Oh, and by the way he’s giving away two free tickets via Twitter.

RT @rustyrockets: I’m giving away 2 pairs of tix 2 MTV’s VMAs! Follow @rustyrockets & RT 2 enter! Random drawing #RussellsGoldenTickets.

