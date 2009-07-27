Styleline: Russell Brand and Harem Pants

Russell Brand is in New York City, promoting his upcoming gig as host for the 2009 VMAs. He’s even tweeting about free ticket giveaways. Today, Brand told those of us that follow him in the Twitterverse that he’s heading back to London on August 1st. Tear; where will we get our street-smart style tips now? Oh, StyleCaster’s Street Smart column, obviously. But still, we will miss the NYC Russ sightings in Soho.

Last week he showed us that if girls are going to wear their boyfriend’s clothes, he will wear his girlfriend’s clothes. This week, he’s in another tank top, the same beaded necklace we saw him wearing last week, and harem pants. Yes, harem pants. They are even tighter and cropped at the ankle.

Ladies, let’s emulate. We’ve picked out these ADAM black cropped Harem pants and this American Apparel white oversized tank top from the StyleCaster shop. What do you think?

Who would have thought that Russell Brand would become our new style-icon? We may stop blowdrying our hair and start rocking his au naturale curly frizz. Just kidding. For now.