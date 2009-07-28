Styleline: Michelle Obama Slides Down the Ranks

We were afraid this might happen.

Michelle Obama debuted her mom-cut last week and this week, we are less than impressed with the duds she’s been donning. We tried hard to remain loyal to our favorite First Lady, giving her haircut the thumbs up, eventhough we speculated whether or not the chop truly was a good decision. The Obamas were recently spotted on a family day outting. Mr. President looked sharp: think black short-sleeve polo and grey pants. Michelle, not so much: white short sleeve button down (actually buttoned down,) with too-short matching capri pants…and running sneakers. Did she borrow them from her husband after his pitch in St. Louis? Yikes alert.

We let that slide, because we assumed (hoped, prayed) MO’ was purposely wearing a hiker-friendly look. We will not however, let her appearance on Friday slide, when she honored Franciso Costa. Yes, the Francisco Costa. Winner of a fashion design award by the Smithsonian’s Cooper-Hewitt National Design Awards, previous designer for Oscar de la Renta and Gucci, creative director behind Calvin Klein. Him. According to WWD, Michelle Obama commended him in the White House on Friday morning for the excellent work he has done in the 17 years that he’s been immersed in the fashion industry.

Costa told WWD that Michelle has already “made a tremendous contribution to fashion in the sense that she has broken all modes.” And what modes are those? Opting to wear a taxicab-yellow, tweed, cropped, short-sleeved, skirt suit instead a Calvin Klein design, or at the very least something Oscar or Gucci? The neck-line and those white buttons are killing us! We love you, so much, but why?

Now, we hear you’re headed to the secluded Blue Heron Farm at Martha’s Vineyard (can we join?) for the last week of August. Please, let us dress you. Here are a few of our top summer picks from the StyleCaster shop.

1. Here’s a pair of our favorite Chloe sunglasses. You can continue channeling Jackie O with these, but still maintain your unique style. Plus, the red will look gorgeous against your skin tone.

2. It’s going to be hot, so pack a little sundress. We particulary love this Nanette Lepore one and imagine you will, too.

3. You’ll need espadrilles to pair with your dress. Opt for neutrals, like these Castaner wedges, this way, they’ll match virtually everything you pack.

4. Here’s a ‘president’s wife’ appropriate Calypso bathing suit cover-up that will maintain an important level of elegance, and a little…dare we say it? Sex appeal.

5. And here are some appropriate Theory capri pants, that can take you from pastel-chiffon-daytime to black-sequined-nighttime.

The last item of business we feel we must address is in regard to the ‘do. Are we taking crazy pills, or did MObama’s mom-cut grow out, already?