StyleLikeU: Your Fashion Library

Former editor, Elisa Goodkind, is one of those very special people. Always artfully styled with wild hair and hands covered in rings which each have a story, being in her presence you just know. Every word she utters sounds like a proverb. You want to remember every syllable so you can apply it to your life.

We often discuss fashion but not in the typical way. Elisa, being constantly inspired by the characters surrounding her, began to explore a different perspective. She began to ask: why do wear what you wear? Who knew this utterly simple question would spark such a phenomenon?

Goodkind, along with her daughter Lily Mandelbaum, began visiting people in their homes to explore their closets. As their muses began to tell their story, they realized the closets were simply a metaphor for people’s inner and outer world. Dressing to them was so much more than superficiality.

The StylelikeU community, which includes author Beatix Ost and newbie Leandra Medine of The Man Repeller, has grown exponentially and they intend to expand their territories to Europe, Los Angeles, Nashville and others. SLU is also looking beyond closets to bring you highly styled features based on conceptual ideas which are culturally relevant. These include:

Second Skin. An experiment to see exactly what happens when two fashionistas swap clothing. It literally allows us to find out how it feels in someone else’s shoes.

Addictions. Asks SLU muses what they can’t live without and why. The answers will have you captivated.

Uniforms. Explores different groups who must wear uniforms. SLU asks how it feels to be so visible and yet so invisible. What group is up next? Monks.

Style Like You has no agenda. There is no direct message. Take from it what you will. It’s not about manufacturing ideas or trends but simply showcasing the individual and saying, you are the model, you are my inspiration.

Just as SLU cover girl, Faye Leshner says, “I think we are all secretly artists. It’s just a matter of allowing yourself to see.”

