StyleLikeU Celebrates Launch with NYC’s Unique: Party Snaps

StyleLikeU, the New York-based website that dives into the closets of the most stylish individuals in the world, celebrated the launch of their first published book as well as the re-launch of their newly-designed site this past Thursday evening.

The after-party, which was held at 1OAK, hosted quite a stylish and eclectic crowd of characters including trendy twin duo Andrew Andrew, leather designer Zana Bayne and The Fashion Show Season 2 winner Jeffrey Williams.

DJ Louie XIV kept the crowd on their toes all night long, working his magic behind the decks. Guests were also treated to live performances from local musicians Derek Walize & Nate Scheimrief of Dark Hills & Justin Dean Thomas and The Bowery Riots.

To see all the chicsters and fashion misfits, browse through the slideshow above!

Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.