StyleLikeU Celebrates Launch with NYC’s Unique: Party Snaps

StyleLikeU, the New York-based website that dives into the closets of the most stylish individuals in the world, celebrated the launch of their first published book as well as the re-launch of their newly-designed site this past Thursday evening.
The after-party, which was held at 1OAK, hosted quite a stylish and eclectic crowd of characters including trendy twin duo Andrew Andrew, leather designer Zana Bayne and The Fashion Show Season 2 winner Jeffrey Williams.
DJ Louie XIV kept the crowd on their toes all night long, working his magic behind the decks. Guests were also treated to live performances from local musicians Derek Walize & Nate Scheimrief of Dark Hills & Justin Dean Thomas and The Bowery Riots.
To see all the chicsters and fashion misfits, browse through the slideshow above!
Susie G is the blogger behind street style blog CLICK/CLASH. To contact her, please send her an email at djsusieg [at] gmail [dot] com. Don’t forget to follow Susie G on Twitter: @CLICKCLASH.
Trendy twin duo Andrew Andrew were among the many chic New Yorkers that made it out to StyleLikeU's book and website re-launch party last Thursday night at 1Oak.
The Fashion Show's Season 2 winner Jeffrey Williams (second to the right) and friends take a quick party break outside of 1Oak.
Austin Ao-Xiong Wong wears nothing but suits. #Truth
Bloggers Izzy Tuason and Lacee Swan pose with friend Stephanie Walker for a quick pic before they head back to the dancefloor!
Speak no evil, drunk-eye no evil and see no evil.
Brandon Acton-Bond from Alejandro Inglemo lounges by the DJ booth.
DJ Louie XIV manning the 1's and 2's.
The crowd at the party was one of the most eclectic I have ever seen!
Rock revivalists Tara Foxx and Kelle Calco give us some 1974 fierceness.
Domonique Echeverria and Zana Bayne are two ladies I would like to party with in the very near future.
The Bowery Riots kicked the party in full gear with their speaker-blowing performance.
Austin Ao-Xiong Wong and Tay Trong are two party animals, can't you tell?
Forget Kodak moments - it's all about the Twitter moments, like this scenario above. #140Characters4lyfe