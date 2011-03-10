StyleChat Covers Favorite Stylists, Miniskirts, and More

Thank you to everyone that joined us for #StyleChat! As usual, it was awesome because of you! If you’re not sure what #StyleChat is and want to take part, you can learn more about our Twitter chat here.

If you didnt get a chance to join us this week, heres a quick recap of what we talked about and hopefully next week youll be able to chime in!

tahliaemma: What’s the accessory every fashionable girl needs for spring?

StyleCaster: Every fashionable girl needs a turban!! To add some variety, make your own: http://j.mp/f7PgAQ

lisbeth636: Karen Walker Sunnies!!

jamiambler: Suggestions for the perfect interview outfit?? Particularly for a fashion company…whats appropriate and whats too much?

StyleCaster: This should help… Fashion Interview Dressing: Do’s and Don’ts http://t.co/TaD7En2

Qwerty_Face: What colours do you think would suit my indian complexion?

StyleCaster: People with brown hair+eyes tend to look best in orange- lucky you, its this season’s HOT color!

BrittAndWhit: Color-blocking or Bold Designs for Spring? Which one should We be rocking??

StyleCaster: Dear @BrittandWhit we’re shooting both looks on Friday – who says you have to choose?

acornarchives: Another petite question: tea length, can petites pull it off?

StyleCaster: Yes! But, petites are the ideal body type for pulling off a miniskirt with any kind of heel.

BarneysNY: Who is your favorite stylist?

StyleCaster: oye too hard to pick a favorite…so many incredible stylists working right now

Amanda_A85: Which color of shoes to pair with an orange bag?

StyleCaster: Nude!

caitlinbartz: wedges or flatforms?!

StyleCaster: I’m excited to try the flatforms this season, but I’ll also remain loyal to the wedge

