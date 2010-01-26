StyleCaster
StyleCenter: 1.26.10

This week, we’re talking about Maison Martin Margiela‘s upcoming new fragrance, Proenza Schouler‘s chic pre-fall accessories (including a paper-bag-inspired tote that has Holden Caulfield written all over it), the must-see movie of the week, and more!

Check out the latest episode of StyleCenter!
