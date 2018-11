On this week’s StyleCenter, we talk about an adorable blogger with a talent for fashion illustration, Nanette Lepore’s surprisingly edgier new diffusion line, Jennifer Connelly’s latest red-carpet looks, and the book that should be on everyone’s winter reading list.

Watch to see all that and more!

For more StyleCenter episodes click here.





More News We Love:

Check Out Our Favorite Fashion Illustration Bloggers on the Rise

100 Years of Questionable Hairstyles