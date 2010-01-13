StyleCasting: Jane Aldridge



StyleCaster: When did you start blogging? Why did you start blogging?

Jane Aldridge: I started blogging in the summer of 2007 when I was fifteen — because I was bored! There were not very many style blogs around then. I was hooked on Style Bubble and Kingdom of Style when I started mine.

SC: Who are your style icons?

JA: I admire Tina Chow very much… I appreciate her understated style juxtaposed by her passion for collecting vintage haute couture.

SC: What influences your outfits on a daily basis?

JA: I don’t know… I guess whatever visual information I’m cramming into my brain at that moment. I like to give all of my clothes equal circulation. I enjoy the challenge of reinventing my favorite pieces in new contexts.

SC: What would you title your memoir?

JA: Just Because.

SC: Do you have a signature recipe? If so, can you share it with us?

JA: I’m not much of a cook, sorry. I live off of PB&J.

SC: Where is your next travel destination?

JA: I’m going to L.A. on Friday — I’m excited to see the sun!

SC: What books are you reading now?

JA: Ulysses by James Joyce… It’s a trudge.

SC: iPhone or BlackBerry?

JA: iPhone — it’s good for the technologically challenged.

SC: Favorite flower?

JA: Venus Flytrap.

SC: Do you have a signature scent? What is it?

JA: I use a couple of Serge Lutens fragrances — I’m obsessed with them. I like Gris Claire, Dam Blond, and Serge Noir.

SC: What inspires you?

JA: That’s a heavy question. Overall I’d say I’m attracted to things, people, and places that are surreal, opulent, and dark.

SC: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

JA: The only person you can really depend on is yourself.

SC: If you could time travel to any period, which would it be?

JA: I would travel back to when girls wore whalebone corsets so I can appreciate being a woman today!

SC: Do you plan on furthering your education? If so, where do you want to go to college?

JA: Yes, but I’m taking a year off to work before I go to college… I’m learning so much as it is right now. I’m very thankful I started my blog — it’s given me some very valuable insight into the fashion industry. Hopefully this year will help me make a decision about the direction I want my education to take.

SC: What sort of career do you see yourself having in the future?

JA: That’s hard to say right now — hopefully a jack of all trades.

SC: You’ve heard about all the Cond Nast magazine closings and layoffs, as well as the general decline of print media. What are your thoughts on print media and where it’s going?

JA: I would hate to see the world without glossy magazines.

SC: Who is you favorite photographer and why?

JA: Helmut Newton and Nobuyoshi Araki.

SC: What was the first CD you bought?

JA: I don’t know… I remember listening to a lot of Portishead when I was really young.

SC: What was the last song you listened to?

JA: “Under Nylon” by Martin Dupont… My favorite song by my favorite French new wave band.

SC: What one brand best represents your style?

JA: That is impossible to answer! Maybe Yves Saint Laurent — but only when Mr. YSL was designing.

SC: Where do you see yourself in ten years?

JA: Doing many different things at once…

SC: What was your first pair of designer shoes? Do you still have/own them?

JA: Of course I still have them. They are a beautiful pair of Prada sandals from the Fall 06 collection. Still one of my favorite pairs!

SC: Do you ever get rid of shoes?

JA: Oh no! Why would you get rid of something you collect? I would never ever dream of getting rid of my shoes.

SC: What must-have shoes should every girl own?

JA: I don’t know… Maybe a pair of shoes that are too beautiful to wear.

SC: What one item do you find yourself wearing over and over again?

JA: I’ve never been able to resist a long, poofy, high-waisted skirt. Very flattering and feminine and great for showing off shoes.

SC: What is your favorite shopping destination worldwide?

JA: Tokyo — the shopping is incomparable.

SC: What are you willing to spend more on: shoes, bags, or clothing?

JA: That depends on the shoe, the bag, or the clothing. And don’t forget jewelry.

SC: You’ve already done a few great collaborations; who is the one dream designer you’re dying to work with and what would you create?

JA: I don’t know if I could be so bold as to name names… haha! It’s an honor to be approached by any designer, and I’m so lucky to have been able to work with people I admire so much.

SC: You have a boyfriend who’s appeared on your blog in the past. How did you two meet? Is he just as interested in fashion as you are?

JA: We met in Tokyo and he’s a super cool guy and he loves fashion too. We just broke up, but we’re still friends.

SC: You have such a distinct sense of style; what do your friends think about the way you dress and what you do?

JA: The majority of my friends aren’t interested in fashion. They like it when I dress outrageously… they find the reactions to my outfits very funny. I think I wear much crazier things when I go out with them because I know they get a kick out of it. Most of my friends are very open-minded — even if they aren’t interested in it, they appreciate fashion as art.

SC: We’ve heard you’re publishing a book; what will it be about?

JA: Can’t say anything for sure right now. It’s very premature to say that we are writing a book.

