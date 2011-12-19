StyleCaster’s Top 25 IT Kids of 2011

Lauren Appelwick/Brand Director, Shelby TV

There are those of us who try to keep up with all the latest viral videos online... and then there's those fanatical few (Shelby TV, we're talking about you) that don't want to miss a single moment of cats battling it out with babies or the latest and greatest Lady Gaga parody. As brand director for the video-sharing start-up, Applewick is the lone woman on the team who's job it is to evangelize the beauty of Shelby's video-sharing platform (that allows you to take all the videos your friends share across Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr and pulls it into one place). Hours and hours of "Things White Girls Say" AND no surfing required? (Yes, please).

How do you define success?

It's easy to define it in terms of winning and losing, but I think success is actually doing something you love, and doing it the best you can. Success is taking a huge risk and believing in yourself; you'll never look back and think, "I'm really upset that I did my best."

What's been your biggest challenge this year?

Trying to find someone to teach me how to dougie. Everybody just thinks I'm joking!

What makes your brand unique in a widely varied digital landscape?

Our brand has a real personality. Shelby is "Shelby." We didn't name her Super Awesome Fantastic Social Video Thingy. She has a way of talking, she has a way of thinking. We believe that if your product has a strong personality, that makes it more interesting, and when it's interesting, a conversation and community grows up around it. That community is what matters. Those are the people whose lives we're changing.

What's the hardest lesson you've had to learn during your tenure?

It might sound silly, but I'm learning to be humble and ask for help. I used to be the most tech savvy person in my department, and that's definitely not true now that I'm at Shelby. These guys make me look like a Windows '95 user. You know what it means when you have brilliant engineers at your disposal? Anything is possible! They can write me a hack to fix any code problem I have, ever. It's like magic. Sweet, geeky, magic.

Do you have any professional New Year's Resolution for 2012?

Make it rain.