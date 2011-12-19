StyleCaster’s Top 25 IT Kids of 2011

They inspired us with their innovation, dazzled us with their social media prowess and managed to woo us into buying and trying some of the coolest products on the market. In a nutshell, this year’s inaugural list of IT (internet technology) kids cuts a wide swath across the entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle, media and the digital fields.
The team at Stylecaster came together and hand-picked 25 of this year’s most influential people within our favorite online brands and companies that truly changed the way we view the world. From a cable network that drove us to immerse ourselves in the lives of our favorite TV characters (via social media) to online shopping destinations that made us rethink ever going to the mall again, ultimately 2011 stands out at a major turning point for both digital commerce and technological advancements in the areas of social applications and the art of curation.
Read on to see who made our list and what sets them apart from the competition.
Photographer: Spencer Wohlrab
Producer: Marni Golden
Makeup: Achelle Dunaway for e.l.f Makeup & Cosmetics