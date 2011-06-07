StyleCaster’s Summer Lust List: Part 2

We don’t know what it is about the summer season that makes our imaginations run wild, but this time of year seems to be full of endless possibilities. Whether it’s the sunshine, the glorious warm weather or the longer days, we’re struck with an insatiable desire to be daring and try something new. Why not take advantage of these feelings and be adventurous! We’ve compiled a “Lust List” of things we’ve been dying to try, and hopefully by the time fall arrives, we’ll have fulfilled our summer fantasies.
Take a sailing trip: There's nothing more luxuriousor relaxing, for that matterthan going out for a sail. Enjoy the open sea and the sun with some friends for a day trip, or if you're looking to get romantic with your summer love, opt for a sunset cruise.
Spend a weekend in the Hamptons: Here in New York City, having a house out in the Hamptons is the ultimate lust-worthy summer item. Spending a long weekend on a sprawling beachfront property with a pool and endless possiblities is on the very top of all of our wish lists.
Take a sushi making class: If there's one time of year that your desire to eat healthfully kicks in, it's summeryou are sporting your skimpiest clothing, after all. What better way to stay fit than learning how to create healthy meals on your own? Take a sushi making class (or buy a sushi kit) and roll your way to a better diet.
Try out the rainbow hair trend: This is definitely something we're lusting after, but most of us are too chicken to actually test it out. Candy-colored hair is one of the summer's biggest beauty trends, since the year's most carefree season calls for something playful and bright. If you want a one-day fix, pick up some Kool-Aid or a temporary dye at your drug store and have some fun!
Learn mixology for summer cocktails: Is there anything better than an outdoor Happy Hour with friends after a long day stuck indoors at work? No way! Instead of heading to a bar each night, why don't you learn to mix some cocktails yourself! There are bartending schools in nearly every city, and the interactive experience will likely be just as fun as taking that first shot of tequila.
Revlon Grow Luscious Plumping Waterproof Mascara: OK, so we've discussed plenty of fun summer activities, but you want to look pretty while you do them, right? Enter Revlon mascara. The new Grow Luscious Plumping formula makes your lashes look impossibly long and the waterproof version won't budgeeven after a day of jumping in and out of the pool. Summer can be rough on your hair, but Revlon's conditioning formula helps strengthen your lashes and promotes growth. Even if your makeup philosophy is bare-faced in the summer, this mascara is definitely an essential!