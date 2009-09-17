StyleCaster’s 2009 Emmy Award Predictions

So, even though some of us here at StyleCaster don’t have TVs (we’re either bohemian, or poor…sometimes both), we’re all avid TV watchers (thanks, Hulu.) Therefore, it’s no surprise that out opinions on who should win this weekend’s Emmy Awards are pretty passionate. Here’s a rundown on who we think will be recognized for their greatness…or who we can blame pure television politics on. Find the full list of Emmy nominees here.

Best comedy: Definitely 30 Rock. Entourage is played out, Flight of the Conchords is too alienating for anyone over 35, and The Office went a tad downhill after Pam and Tim got engaged. Plus you know those studio execs love saying “I want to go to there.”

Best drama: This one is between House or Dexter. It’s basically between a pill-popping doctor obsessed with disease, or a body-dropping serial killer obsessed with blood…drama, guys. Drama.

Best lead actor in a comedy: Alec Baldwin. His portayal of the smarmy, doofy, head of 30 Rock who makes snide comments about Liz Lemon’s pantsuits while nailing Salma Hayek, well…that’s success right there.

Lead actress in a comedy: Toni Collette should totally win for the portrayal of a mom with entertaining multiple personalities in The United States of Tara…but most likely Tina Fey will win this one. (And she should totally send Sarah Palin an Edible Arrangement after.)

Lead actor in a drama: Hugh Laurie for House, based entirely on his portrayal as a brilliant American doctor with a drug problem…being British and all. When people can accurately fake an American accent without sounding like Jason Stackhouse, we’re impressed.

Lead actress in a drama: Glenn Close for Damages…because, I mean…she’s Glenn Close.

Closing note: Although it might be sufficient he’s hosting, we think Neil Patrick Harris should win everything. Doogie Howser, MD global takeover.