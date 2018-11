StyleCaster x UGG® Music Festival StyleHaven Recap

Last weekend, thousands of music hungry guests flocked to southern California to experience the ultimate music festival. We couldn’t resist the urge and together, with a group of bloggers, style industry leaders, and editors, travelled the 3,000 miles for StyleCaster’s very first California StyleHaven. And what better brand to team up with for the weekend’s festivities than west coast style leader, UGG® Australia.

Guests included Christine Cameron of MyStylePill.com, Jace Lipstein of GrungyGentleman.com, Lindsey Calla of SaucyGlossie.com, Sydne Summer of SydneStyle.com, and William Yan of WilliamYan.com while activities ranged from daily homemade cooking by the talented Chef Danielle Saunders (winner of Food Network’s Chopped), poolside music by DJ Chelsea Leyland and DJ Theory to post festival massages and Sunday brunch mimosas.

With plenty of drinks flowing, including delicious red and white wines from Napa Valley’s Hill Family Estate, tequila from Qui, sparkling water from Perrier, and Liqueur from Pavan, we captured some of our favorite moments from the weekend. Check out the slideshow above along with our latest street style posts from the festival here.

For more information about our relationship with UGG® Australia click here: cmp.ly/3