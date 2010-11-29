StyleCaster Weight Loss Challenge Part 3: Checking In On Lynn Brodsky

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I will start with what I am thankful for: my incredible family, who support and love me more than anyone could imagine and my amazing friends, who believe in me and are always there for me. I am also thankful for having a job at an incredible, innovative firm that gives me opportunities that I would not have anywhere else. Finally, I am thankful for StyleCaster, who has provided me with this incredible weight loss challenge.

Weight is something I have always struggled with. It has never been easy for me, and it has always been the one thing I have not been able to conquer. But weight is also something you have to really want to change yourself, because otherwise, your lifestyle and your routine stay the same.

Routine is a funny thing it creates habits, sometimes good and sometimes bad. Before StyleCaster, I had a routine. I would come home late from work, with the intent of going to the gym. I would then decide I was too tired and promise myself I will go to the gym in the morning. I would then get into the shower, get into bed and set my alarm for 6:30 a.m., great I will wake up early, go for a run at the gym (which is in my building) and then get breakfast and get ready for work.

Unfortunately, 6:30 a.m. rolls around and I would hit the snooze button until 8:30 a.m. Fine, I will go to the gym after work “Force yourself to go Lynn,” I would say. Nope! That wouldnt happen either. I would end up in the same routine of telling myself I will work out without actually doing it. That was also the same case with food, “Okay you can have this slice of pizza as long as you will eat healthier tomorrow you can have one bad day Lynn,” but one bad day would turn into 5 bad days…..

But as easy as it is to slip into a routine, it is just as easy to change a routine.

First, dietary changes. There were two changes that I knew I had to make in my diet. I wasnt drinking any water and I had to gain control of my portions. I was consciously aware of the fact that I wasnt drinking water, so now I carry a water bottle everywhere I go and I drink at least 1.5 liters everyday. Next, I had to deal with portion control. Instead of having a full sandwich, I will now have a half. Instead of having a whole omelette, I will have a half of an omelette. Immediately, my appetite was smaller and I wasnt as hungry all the time.

The second change I made was the effort to work out the hardest part was getting myself to the gym. My first class at SoulCycle was Monday at 8:30 p.m. with Danny. I walked into the studio down in Tribeca and immediately fell in love. The studio was beautiful clean with white walls and smelled relaxing. The staff was so friendly, the music was great and the teachers are all encouraging. This was an eye-opening and incredible experience I can actually workout and ENJOY it!

I had taken many spin classes before, but there is nothing out there like SoulCycle. It really is a party on a bike. I am addicted. I plan my schedule around what classes I am taking and how I can push myself harder. I have become obsessed! I noticed a difference in my body after the first week I could only imagine how I could improve in the first month. I wake up at 5:30 a.m. on Monday morning to make sure I make Clares 6:30 a.m. bands class, and end my days with Dannys 8:30 p.m. class on Mondays. Kym Perfetto (my trainer) has been so inspirational and encouraging and has given me little tidbits to help me be a better version of myself.

Weight is a sensitive subject for a lot of people, and for a while I never wanted to admit that I have been uncomfortable with my body. Who wants to admit that they are imperfect? When I saw my first profile shot on StyleCaster, I was mortified to see what I actually looked like, but I know when I see that last shot, I will be proud.

Main Image: istock.com