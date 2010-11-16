StyleCaster Weight Loss Challenge Part 2: Checking In With Campbell Dodson

One two one two one two one two one two one two.

I even hear it in my sleep.

One two one two one two one two one two one two.

This is the cadence that kicks off the 45-minute, sweat-inducing journey that is spin class.

The days leading up to my first spin experience for the StyleCaster Weight Loss Challenge were a mix of excitement and trepidation. My knowledge of spin was minimal. I thought I would be hopping on an exercise bike and pedaling like a hamster in its wheel for 45 minutes while R. Lee Ermey’s twin sister taunted and berated me in a pungently aromatic room lit with flickering fluorescent lights.

When I arrived at SoulCycle, the people at the front desk were pleasant and extremely helpful. I received special shoes (size 13, please), a bottle of water (a necessity) and directions to the lockers and cycle room. After changing into my spin uniform (an old Eddie Bauer t-shirt and my red Puma warm-ups), I went to the cycle room and was greeted by soft candle light and pseudo-Enya oozing out of the speakers. While I could still faintly smell the effort of the previous class, it quickly dissipated and was replaced by something more pleasant hyacinth? Lilac? I’m still not sure. One of the employees offered to help me adjust my bike and asked if I had any questions. Once I was squared away, I followed my fellow spinners’ lead, mounted my bike and began pedaling. The class hadn’t started yet, but I didn’t want anybody else to notice I was the new kid in class.



My first instructor, Kym, entered the room; the easy listening soon switched off, Big Pun came on and the class started. It didn’t take long for me to get winded. We kicked off with a rapid pace (one two one two one two one two) at a moderately low resistance to get the heart rate up. From there the pace changed from fast to slow and back again (with the resistance changing accordingly, but mostly increasing) throughout the class. I was surprised to find that you don’t sit down the whole time. There are sprints where you stand up and pedal against increased resistance, which was a blessing since my uninitiated bottom was sore from the seat. Knowing better, I now use a seat cushion for every class. There is some upper body work as well push-ups and some dumbbell lifting during the home stretch.

Kym was very positive and motivational (qualities I have noticed in all of the instructors). Throughout the class the instructor will walk around the class and offer words of encouragement. They might increase your resistance if you seem to be pedaling too fast, but nothing like the Bridezilla screamfest that I anticipated. In the bands class (an amazing variation of spin involving an intense upper body workout using resistance bands) they will also make sure you are using proper form and isolating the correct muscles.

Since this makeover started, I have attended eight spin classes (both the regular spin and the bands class), and I have noticed a huge increase in my energy level and in my weight loss. I especially like the bands class since it reinforces my lifting regimen with additional upper body work.



Measurements image: Ernesto Gutierrez, Photos courtesy of Blake Martin for StyleCaster

