StyleCaster Weight Loss Challenge Part 1: Meet The Candidates

Many of us jump on the “fad diet” train or start up crash courses of exercise at some point in our lives, only to fall off the wagon and have to pick ourselves back up again 10, 15 or 20 pounds later. For some reason (maybe it’s all of the holiday parties filled with hors d’ouvres and sweet treats) the holiday season is always a bit rough. So to pull ourselves through, we promise that we’ll kick our asses into gear after New Years, changing our entire lives around. These resolutions rarely last very long, and we wind up back where we started.

Here at StyleCaster we’re trying something new a “reverse New Year’s resolution” with two willing candidates. Campbell Dodson and Lynn Brodsky will both be working out with trainer Kym Perfetto from SoulCycle and visiting nutritionist Marissa Lippert over a course of two and a half months to help them not only trim down by New Years, but also get on the right path to continue a healthy lifestyle for good. We’ll be following them on their journey and treating them to makeovers at the end of their experience.

Campbell, a project manager at a webcasting company, has been struggling with his weight for about six years. After gaining control of his weight problem, he hit a bit of a speed bump in 2008 when his father died he realized with the added stresses on his life, he had “stopped paying attention to what he was eating.” Since then he hasn’t been able to get down to his goal of fitting into size 32 jeans.

Lynn on the other hand, is a fashion publicist who has been struggling with her weight since she was 13 years old. Working and living in NYC and “seeing the skinny celebrities being called fat, it becomes a society thing. You look at the girl next to you and think maybe you could be skinnier. It’s very out there in our society.” The 5’2″ Lynn is aiming to get down to 107 pounds, but ideally she just wants to do this for herself “it’s about making myself feel better.”

Stay tuned to follow their weight loss journey and makeovers over the next couple of months!





**Females require different measurements than males

Photos courtesy of Blake Martin for StyleCaster