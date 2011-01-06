StyleCaster Weight Loss Challenge: Lynn Fights Off Sweets

Image: everystockphoto.com

Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels and A moment on the lips is a lifetime on your hips are two phrases that come to mind whenever I want that bite of chocolate or that brownie that’s just staring me in the face. There is no doubt about it, I am my fathers daughter, and I have his palette which isnt the best thing. I really do enjoy food.

I really believe that everyone knows what is right to eat and what is wrong. We all know that a salad is usually the healthiest option, but when you’re choosing between a salad and a cheeseburger, then chance are you’ll probably go for that cheeseburger especially if we’re talking Shake Shack. It boggles my mind how people order salads with chicken cutlets you might as well have had the cheeseburger because it ends up being the same thing.

This is my biggest problem, I know right from wrong. I know the good carbs versus the bad carbs, but I just choose to eat the bad carbs like that brownie staring me in the face. During the holidays, people tend to send you candy and amazing baked goods. And of course, the communal area in my office is right behind me. The goodies stare at me every day and every day I would say one of my two favorite phrases: Having the will power is tough its excruciating BUT in the end it’s worth it.

The most rewarding process of this weight loss challenge is knowing that even though I have a few more pounds to go, I’ve still lost eight pounds and it really makes all the difference. I can see it in my face and my arms, just from tweaking a few bad eating habits and changing my exercise routine.





