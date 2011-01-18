StyleCaster Weight Loss Challenge: The Final Reveal

After weeks of watching their diets and stepping up their fitness regimes, Lynn Brodsky and Campbell Dodson are well on their way to meeting their weight loss goals. With the help of nutritionist Marissa Lippert of Nourish NYC, and trainer Kym Perfetto of SoulCycle, they’ve learned the proper tips and tricks to losing weight the healthy way and keeping it off.

Brodsky’s main concern when entering our weight loss challenge was her busy lifestyle as a fashion publicist she found it hard to eat right when she was constantly eating on the go. She also had trouble fitting workouts into her hectic schedule. Luckily, we were able to find her a fitness routine that she loved (SoulCycle) and Lippert gave her some nutrition tips that she was able to follow, such as drinking more water, and that you don’t need to clean your plate at every meal.

Dodson, on the other hand, always concentrated on cardio workouts, and had no sense of portion control. Perfetto helped him to work up his strength, but lose weight at the same time. Nutritionist Lippert also taught Dodson how to work on his portion sizes, explaining that instead of loading up on carbs (his meal staples were chicken and rice), he could fill up with vegetables.

Watch the video above to learn about their weight loss journey, and their final reveal including a full day of makeovers at Fekkai and a styling session at Saks Fifth Avenue!