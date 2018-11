One of the best nights of New York Fashion Week was, of course, the last night of it. Relieved, sleep-deprived, and deliriously giddy, we threw a fun celebratory soiree with SmartWater at chic downtown spot GoldBar and toasted the night away. Here’s a clip of the action, for your viewing pleasure.

