StyleCaster Fashion Week Party: Our Favorite Snapshots

Matt Kays of Showroom Seven and Tina Langley of Seventeen (above).

The end of NYFW was reason enough for us to throw a little soiree at GoldBar for our friends and family to kick back, relax, and have a couple of cocktails to take the edge off of a hectic, whirlwind of a week. We teamed up with the fantastic folks at SmartWater to host the event and a good time was had by all. I managed to get a handful of snapshots with my amazing Lomography camera — here, my favorites of the night. xx

P.S. A special thanks to Bacardi for the delicious cocktails!



Naomi Thomas, Alex Weiss, and Liz Doupnik.



Summer Rej.



The boys from Last Pictures, who were filming the event: Chadd Harbold and Dan Berk.



Amelia Diamond and moi!



Elizabeth Monson and Mark Iantosca.



Whitney Saffel of Maguire Steele.



Bevy Reyes.



Naomi Thomas and Jared Craft.

More News We Love:

The CFDA Invites Bloggers to Vote for the First Time

Fashion’s Night Out to Become a Primetime TV Special!

NYFW: The Best New Designer Collections