StyleCaster
StyleCaster Fashion Week Party: Our Favorite Snapshots

StyleCaster Fashion Week Party: Our Favorite Snapshots

Carol
by

Matt Kays of Showroom Seven and Tina Langley of Seventeen (above).

The end of NYFW was reason enough for us to throw a little soiree at GoldBar for our friends and family to kick back, relax, and have a couple of cocktails to take the edge off of a hectic, whirlwind of a week. We teamed up with the fantastic folks at SmartWater to host the event and a good time was had by all. I managed to get a handful of snapshots with my amazing Lomography camera — here, my favorites of the night. xx

P.S. A special thanks to Bacardi for the delicious cocktails!

Naomi Thomas, Alex Weiss, and Liz Doupnik.

Summer Rej.

The boys from Last Pictures, who were filming the event: Chadd Harbold and Dan Berk.

Amelia Diamond and moi!

Elizabeth Monson and Mark Iantosca.

Whitney Saffel of Maguire Steele.

Bevy Reyes.

Naomi Thomas and Jared Craft.

