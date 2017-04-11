StyleCaster Is Nominated for a 2017 Webby Award—and We Need Your Vote!

We’re beyond thrilled to announce that we’ve been nominated for a Webby Award for the second year in a row in the Fashion & Beauty category. The Webbys recognize various sites’ excellence and creativity (basically the Oscars of the Internet), so scoring a nomination is a pretty big deal. But we need your help!

Voting is open to everyone, which is where you—our STYLECASTER family—comes in.

To support us and help clinch our victory as the ultimate fashion and beauty destination, click the link here to log into the Webbys website with your Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, or email account (and don’t worry, the Webbys have ensured that you won’t get weird emails or spam). After you sign in, you can vote for us!

Need a little convincing? Take a gander through some of our favorite pieces of #content we created for you throughout the past year, like that time we spoke candidly about the stigma (and experience) of getting Botox; when we researched how bralettes became the new normal; our deep dive into Drake and Rihanna’s entire relationship; when we brought you actually life-changing skin-are tips; or that time we showed you how to take your bathing suit to the streets.

Voting is open until April 20th, and every vote counts—especially yours. You already know that STYLECASTER is the best, but let’s show the Internet what we’ve got. Happy voting, and thank you!