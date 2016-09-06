You Can Now Shop Products on STYLECASTER With Our New Universal Shopping Cart

We’re constantly keeping you updated on the coolest new fashion, beauty, and home-decor finds out there, and now shopping those products is easier than ever with our new universal shopping cart.

As you click around the site, look for the hot pink “Add to Cart” button beside a product’s image, like in the example below. It indicates that you can add the featured item to an on-site shopping cart for a seamless check-out process that spans multiple retailers.

Once you click the “Add to Cart” button, a box will slide out from the right-hand side of your browser window (see below example). Click the “Buy” button to select your size, color, and quantity. Once you’ve filled those out, hit the “Add to Cart” button to officially add it to your STYLECASTER cart.

Keep shopping to fill your cart with products from across the site and multiple retailers. For some guidance or inspiration, click on the “Discover” button on the top left corner to see other products featured in stories on STYLECASTER, and find out what other people are buying on the site. If you see something you like but aren’t quite ready to use your trigger finger, click the “heart” button to save any item to your personal list of favorites.

When you’re ready to check out, create a new account with Facebook or an email address, or check out as a guest. Enter your shipping and billing information, and then complete your purchase.

Note that products will come directly from the retailers, so your purchases will be sent in separate packages and independent shipping charges will apply.

Now that you know the drill, head here for the best throwback sportswear making us nostalgic for the ’90s or here for the lightweight jackets you won’t want to take off all fall. And because who can resist a Target run, here’s our hand-selected picks for the best beauty buys from the mega-chain. Happy shopping!