STYLECASTER TWITTER GIVEAWAY! Tweet To Win An iPod Speaker System

iHome’s iP46 speaker system

If you’re something like us, we’d say we have a sort of Apple addiction. We’re not talking about the “once a day keeps the doctor away” sort of take (though we would prescribe that delicious regimen too). We’re talking the sleek, fits so nicely in your hand and looks amazing on a desktop kind of Apple. The geniuses at the Silicon Valley company has been pumping out technology hit after hit from the iPad, iMac, iPhone to our personal favorite, the iPod. Not only has this latter shiny device changed the way we share and download music, but it’s spawned another sort of industry the celebrity DJ.

So in the spirit of iPod love, StyleCaster is giving away an iP46 courtesy of iHome Audio for a personal music fest in your humble abode (or to practice your celeb DJ skills). What exactly is an iP46 you might ask? Well for those who like their tech with specs, here goes: it’s a sleek speaker system that includes SRS TruBass circuitry and four speakers in Reson8 chambers for an exceptional audio experience. Those fully devoted to Apple will be happy to find retracting universal dock charges that plays both iPhone and docking iPod models. Plus with 10 hours of rechargeable battery power to spare, the dock can be used at-home or at the beach. Talk about an iWin.

Here’s How To Enter The StyleCaster Giveaway:

When: From now until noon Friday, August 6 (12pm EST).

How to Enter: Tweet the following to enter and fill in what you are listening to now!

@StyleCaster I want an iHome so I can listen to _____ #NowPlaying (https://hootsuite.com/1qMVvA)

Winners: The lucky winner will be announced on Twitter via @StyleCaster on Friday, August 6. Happy tweeting!

