StyleCaster
Share

StyleCaster and Topshop Want to Dress You Up This Thursday

What's hot
StyleCaster

StyleCaster and Topshop Want to Dress You Up This Thursday

Sarah
by
StyleCaster and Topshop Want to Dress You Up This Thursday
9 Start slideshow

On a typical roll-out-of-bed morning when I have 10 minutes to get ready, I am all about jeans and a t-shirt. That being said, when I have an hour plus to get ready before going out and partying it up, there is nothing that makes me happier than putting on a glitzy, little dress. What I wear on a night out will make or break how much I enjoy myself. Bad outfit? Bad night. Perfect outfit? Perfect night.

As if I didnt adore Topshop enough already (who doesnt!), theyre releasing a collection of nothing but look-at-me dresses called Dress Up Topshop. From the girly and flirty frocks to the sexy and sassy sequined stunners, I cannot wait for the collection to launch on April 14th so I can play a little dress up of my ownpreferably in the navy blue number in slide 3.

Better yet, StyleCaster creative Team members Emily Finkbinder and Dee Grossmann, along with a talented team of Topshop personal shoppers, will be on hand at the SoHo store on April 14 to provide one-on-one style advice on how to wear Dress Up Topshop. If you’re in the area and looking for expert tips on how to create a unique look for your night out, then stop by from 6- 9 PM for shopping, treats from cupcakes by Melissa and dancing, courtesy of DJ Mia Moretti. As if that weren’t enough, make sure to fill out a Dress Up competition flier and win a chance at a $500 shopping spree with a member of the StyleCaster team and Topshop Personal Shopper.

Click through to see a preview of whats to come from Dress Up Topshop and check out the behind the scenes video from the photo shoot below. See you all there!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 9

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Oakley Takes Cali to NY with Ryan Sheckler and Lots of Booze

Oakley Takes Cali to NY with Ryan Sheckler and Lots of Booze
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share