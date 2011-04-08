StyleCaster and Topshop Want to Dress You Up This Thursday

On a typical roll-out-of-bed morning when I have 10 minutes to get ready, I am all about jeans and a t-shirt. That being said, when I have an hour plus to get ready before going out and partying it up, there is nothing that makes me happier than putting on a glitzy, little dress. What I wear on a night out will make or break how much I enjoy myself. Bad outfit? Bad night. Perfect outfit? Perfect night.

As if I didnt adore Topshop enough already (who doesnt!), theyre releasing a collection of nothing but look-at-me dresses called Dress Up Topshop. From the girly and flirty frocks to the sexy and sassy sequined stunners, I cannot wait for the collection to launch on April 14th so I can play a little dress up of my ownpreferably in the navy blue number in slide 3.

Better yet, StyleCaster creative Team members Emily Finkbinder and Dee Grossmann, along with a talented team of Topshop personal shoppers, will be on hand at the SoHo store on April 14 to provide one-on-one style advice on how to wear Dress Up Topshop. If you’re in the area and looking for expert tips on how to create a unique look for your night out, then stop by from 6- 9 PM for shopping, treats from cupcakes by Melissa and dancing, courtesy of DJ Mia Moretti. As if that weren’t enough, make sure to fill out a Dress Up competition flier and win a chance at a $500 shopping spree with a member of the StyleCaster team and Topshop Personal Shopper.



Click through to see a preview of whats to come from Dress Up Topshop and check out the behind the scenes video from the photo shoot below. See you all there!