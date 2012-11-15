StyleCaster Top 10: Tyra Banks On What Makes A Good Dating Profile Pic, Missoni May Launch Lower-Priced Line, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Just in time for her new Smize Yoursef! iPhone app, Tyra Banks talks about the secrets to successful online-dating profile pics. Hint: Show cleavage, gets dates [Buzzfeed Shift]

2. Missoni’s website-crashing collaboration with Target was something of a wake-up call for the Italian luxury label: An accessibly-priced line could be in the works. [WSJ]

3. Gap-toothed Calvin Klein model Lara Stone expecting a baby with hubby David Walliams. [David Walliams Twitter]

4. From turkey to table settings: Your complete guide to a successful Thanksgiving. [The Vivant]

5. Ten women who should have been included in Vogue‘s Best Dressed issue [Fashionista]

6. Tips to whip your hair into shape for the upcoming winter months [BeautyHigh]

7. It’s a boy and a girl for “True Blood” stars and real-life couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer. [Life & Style]

8. Chanel publishes unseen Marilyn Monroe footage [StyleBistro]

9. Five things to know about Dior designer Raf Simons’ … mom and dad. [The Cut]

10. More than a few girls on the subway could benefit from this bit: Personal grooming habits that should NOT be done in public. [HuffPo Style]