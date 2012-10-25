StyleCaster Top 10: Lindsay Lohan’s Publicist Quits, Vogue’s Most Iconic Dresses, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Well, he certainly earned his money: Lindsay Lohan’s publicist Steve Honig wised the hell up and threw in the “no comment” towel once and for all. [Radar Online]

2. Apparently, Ginger Spice’s Union Jack dress isn’t only “iconic” according to Vogue, but one of the 20 most iconic in history. [Vogue UK]

3. Surprise! Taylor Swift’s record label won’t let her be monogamous because then we couldn’t obsess over who each break-up song is about foray into Camelot could be coming to an end: It’s being reported her well-publicized romance with Kennedy offspring Connor is dunzo. [Us Weekly]

4. Who’s next, Rite Aid? JC Penney revealed it’s first-ever designer collaboration, and it’s with hip London designer Duro Olowu [Fashionologie]

5. It’s almost movember! Yes, we said movember. Don’t know what we’re talking about? Let some hipster celebs inform you. [Elle]

6. So, vampire veneers are still part of the conversation. [SheKnows]

7. Headed to Bali (or dreaming about it)? Let supermodel Andrea Lindvall steer you in the right direction. [The Vivant]

8 . See top beauty bloggers looking cute and sharing their must-haves [BeautyHigh]

9. 3D printing to recreate sold-out pieces? An interesting read, indeed. [BoF]

10. The guys of “Girls,” as seen by Terry Richardson [The Cut]