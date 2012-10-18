StyleCaster Top 10: Kate Upton Back In A Bikini For Vogue, Anna Wintour’s Debate Diss, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Here’s a front row Vogue‘s Anna Wintour wasn’t begged to fill. Relegated to the bleachers, in fact. [NY Post]

2. Speaking of Vogue, check out a selection of Kate Upton’s pics for the November issue, out Oct. 23. [Vogue]

3. PETA’s psyched “Animal Practice” got cancelled. They’re not the only ones. [EW]

4. Proper underwear is the least of it: See the insane set of rules the models who worked on a private Abercrombie & Fitch jet had to follow. [Bloomberg]

5. An excerpt from Grace Coddington’s upcoming memoir was released today. It doesn’t, sadly, touch upon that Balenciaga cat bag. [Vogue]

6. Nate Berkus shows our Editorial Director (who happens to be his sis) ways to spruce up her — and your — workspace [The Vivant]

7. Rumor: Natalie Portman to play Jackie Kennedy in new flick. [Deadline]

8. Honey Boo Boo’s apparent fairy godmother, also known as Rosie O’Donnell, wants to make over her house, “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”-style. [People]

9. Street Style from London’s Frieze Art Fair. [WWD]

10. Even more Lisa Frank redux: See Mila Kunis’ 1993 commercial for the unicorn-loving brand [HuffPo]