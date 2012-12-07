StyleCaster Top 10: Scarlett Johansson Clearly Can’t Be Single, Chanel Is U.K.’s Favorite Brand, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.
1. Another day, another boyfriend for ScarJo. [People]
2. Respected (and Pulitzer-winning) fashion critic Robin Givhan is jobless following major Newsweek/The Daily Beast layoffs. [NY Mag]
3. Chanel and Joseph named U.K.’s best-loved labels. [Refinery 29]
4. Comme des Garcons to open in a decidedly not stylish NYC nabe. [WWD]
5. HuffPo staffers get eyebrow makeovers [HuffPo]
6. Headed to a holiday party this weekend? Here’s a handy guide on what type of wine to bring. [The Vivant]
7. Beauty secrets of the Radio City Rockettes revealed. [Fashionista]
8. Celebs who look way better with bangs. [Daily Makeover]
9. Fred Perry has tapped No Doubt to do a capsule collection. [Elle]
10. Designer (and Topshop collaborator) JW Anderson apparently can’t stand dresses and hates eveningwear. [Vogue UK]