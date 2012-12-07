StyleCaster
StyleCaster Top 10: Scarlett Johansson Clearly Can’t Be Single, Chanel Is U.K.’s Favorite Brand, More

Perrie Samotin
by

Scarlett Johansson Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Another day, another boyfriend for ScarJo. [People]

2. Respected (and Pulitzer-winning) fashion critic Robin Givhan is jobless following major Newsweek/The Daily Beast layoffs. [NY Mag]

3. Chanel and Joseph named U.K.’s best-loved labels. [Refinery 29]

4. Comme des Garcons to open in a decidedly not stylish NYC nabe. [WWD]

5. HuffPo staffers get eyebrow makeovers [HuffPo]

6. Headed to a holiday party this weekend? Here’s a handy guide on what type of wine to bring. [The Vivant]

7. Beauty secrets of the Radio City Rockettes revealed. [Fashionista]

8. Celebs who look way better with bangs. [Daily Makeover]

9. Fred Perry has tapped No Doubt to do a capsule collection. [Elle]

10. Designer (and Topshop collaborator) JW Anderson apparently can’t stand dresses and hates eveningwear. [Vogue UK]

