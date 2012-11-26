StyleCaster Top 10: Givenchy for H&M Rumors, Miranda Kerr’s Beef With Victoria’s Secret, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. If you have access to the Internet, you’ve probably read the rampant Givenchy x H&M rumors that have been sending people into a Dionysian frenzy. Both brands refused to comment, so rumors they’ll remain.

[Styleite]

2. Report: After last week’s Greenpeace study that found there may be toxic chemicals in our clothes, Miranda Kerr is reconsidering her relationshop with Victoria’s Secret. [The Telegraph]

3. Aspiring strippers take note: You all need a beauty mark by your left eye, as per Dita Von Teese. [NYT]

4. Target to revive Sam & Libby shoes in an exclusive partnership this May. [Target]

5. Did “Two and a Half Men” breed another nutcase? All signs point to yes, Angus T. Jones. [People]

6. Comme Des Garcons designer to team up with Hermés for new scarf collaboration. [WWD]

7. Dutch model Saskia de Brauw will be the first female to front Saint Laurent Paris’s debut menswear campaign for Spring/Summer 2013. [The Telegraph]

8. Check out 10 up-and-comers in the world of fashion design. [Refinery 29]

9. Can’t afford to give diamonds this holiday season? Go faux. [The Vivant]

10. Best-selling products on Black Friday included outerwear and cashmere. Oh, and electronics, too. [WWD]