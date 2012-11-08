StyleCaster Top 10: Victoria’s Secret Angels Spill Beauty Secrets, Miley Cyrus’ Wedding Plans, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Forever 21 goes high fashion: The mall-based retailer selected Chanel Iman for its Holiday 2012 campaign. [WWD]



2. Miley Cyrus talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her engagement to her “Last Song” costar Liam Hemsworth and their upcoming wedding, which Cyrus said must be perfect. Let’s hope she doesn’t turn into a bridezilla. [Us]

3. Rihanna and Kate Moss get naked for a racy V Magazine editorial. [Fashionista]



4. The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place last night. Although the show doesn’t air until Dec. 4 on CBS, you still can get a sneak peak at all the fabulous looks. [Beauty High]

5. Public apology: Peter Brant II took to Twitter to say sorry for an iPhone conversation he made public, which mentioned his contingency plan to kill the President. [Styleite]

6. Eye candy alert: H&M recently released photos for its festive bodywear collection, which features soccer superstar and major hottie David Beckham in his underwear. [The Cut]



7. Last night, “Jersey Shore” star Snooki appeared on HSN to launch her second fragrance, Snooki Couture, and a three-piece nail polish set, All That Glitters. [WWD]

8. From celebrity to Senator: Many Kentucky Democrats have poised “Missing” star Ashley Judd as a potential contestant to challenge Senator Mitch McConnell in 2014. [Us]

9. Karl Lagerfeld thinks that ex-Balenciaga designer Nicolas Ghesquiere should start his own line. [NYT]

10. Carly Rae Jepsen could be in a lot of trouble following a copyright infringement suit filed by Ukrainian pop star AZA, who claims Jepsen’s hit song “Call Me Maybe” is a ripoff of her tune “Hunky Santa.” [E!]