StyleCaster Top 10: Chris Brown and Rihanna Collaborate, Cara Delevingne Plays Dress Up, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us.

1. Election day confusion: Many voters mistake Alexander Wang’s sample sale line in SoHo with a voting line. [Fashionista]

2. A beauty blogger sends an emotional message to her rapist father after he subscribes to her YouTube channel. [Gawker]

3. You don’t want to miss this: Cara Delevingne plays dress up in a tiger onesie. [Racked]

4. A controversial collaboration: Chris Brown and Rihanna are at it again. The Barbadian songstress tweeted the track list for her upcoming album, “Unapologetic,” which includes a song titled “Nobodies Business,” featuring none other than her infamous ex. [E!Online]

5. Chris Brown and Rihanna aren’t the only ones with a collaboration in the works. During an artist’s talk at MoMA’s PS1 on Sunday, M.I.A. confirmed she currently is working closely with Versace on an upcoming project. [Spin]

6. Could this be the end of Chanel No. 5? The iconic perfume could be banned following research about its allergy-inducing ingredients. [Telegraph]

7. Emma Stone celebrated her 24th birthday today! Check out 24 of her happiest moments. [Popsugar]

8. Katie Holmes made her return to Broadway yesterday with a steamy onstage kiss during the first preview performance of the play “Dead Accounts.” [Us]

9. Get it while you can: The Narciso Rodriguez line for Kohl’s dropped today (one day earlier than planned) and is already selling out. [SHEFinds]

10. The Kardashian’s are set to take over the U.K., which is where the trendsetting sisters just debuted their new line for high street retailer Dorothy Perkins. [Daily Mail]