StyleCaster Top 10: A New Proenza Schouler Bag, Secrets of the World’s Most Expensive Perfume, More

1. Like mother, like daughter: Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio‘s 4-year-old daughter models for the first time in London Fog’s Winter 2012 ad campaign with her mother. [HuffPost]

2. It’s finally here! Proenza Schouler revealed their highly anticipated new bag, the PS13, which retails at $2,495. [



3. Soon it will be much easier for “Twilight” fans to snap a picture with their favorite shirtless werewolf because Taylor Lautner has been made into a Madame Tussauds wax figure. [E!Online]

4. We can’t get enough of Blake Lively (and we know you can’t either). Check out this behind-the-scenes video of the star’s Gucci fragrance ad. [Styleite]

5. You have to see it to believe it: Victoria’s Secret Angel Karlie Kloss chopped off her long locks just in time for the annual Victoria’s Secret runway show. [BeautyHigh]

6. Elisa Lipsky-Karasz is following in the footsteps of her former co-worker Kristina O’Neill by leaving Harper’s Bazaar for WSJ. She will take on the role of fashion news and features director. [The Cut]

7. Talk about an interesting lunch date. Kim Kardashian recently stated that while she is in London launching the Kardashian Kollection for Dorothy Perkins, she would love to have lunch with Kate Middleton. [InStyle UK]

8. In honor of last night’s announcement that Barack Obama will enter his second term as President, enjoy a gallery of he and Vice President Joe Biden’s best bromance moments. [Buzzfeed]

9. Want to know the secrets of the world’s most expensive perfume brand? Of course you do… [The Vivant]



10. Step up your nail art game this holiday season with gold nail polish – made from real gold. [Racked]