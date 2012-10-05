StyleCaster Top 10: “The Price Is Right” Names First Male Model, Chanel Bags at NYC Pawn Shop, More

1. The Price is Right names its first-ever male model. We’re sure that’ll really make the show lots more relevant. [Price Is Right]

2. Genius! Racked gets crafty and inserts that Chanel bag into a bunch of quotidien situations. [Racked]

3. The 17 biggest #CostumeFails to stay far, far away from this Halloween. [BuzzFeed]

4. Pretty pics: Dazed Digital shadowed Swedish model Tilda Lindstam during Paris Fashion Week [Dazed Digital]

5. OK, Bristol: Palin’s eldest child says her mom is “way hotter” than Julianne Moore. [People]

6. Another “Bachelor” couple splits up. SHUT UP! SHOCKER! OMG! [Us Weekly]

7. Chanel bags and diamond Rolex watches among the offerings at NYC’s most luxurious pawn shop [The Vivant]

8. See 25 uh-mazing nail looks from Fashion Month [BeautyHigh]

9. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomex pull a KimYe, rock (sorta) matching looks. [Celebuzz]

10. See the most batsh*t crazy beauty looks from Paris Fashion Week [FashionIndie]