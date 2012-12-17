StyleCaster Top 10: Pippa Middleton Rumored To Net NBC Gig, Channing Tatum to be a Dad, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Channel Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, and the other stars of “Girls” with Deborah Lippmann’s new line. [Beauty High]

2. One of Hollywood’s most adorable couples, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, have a baby on the way. Hopefully it inherits their masterful hip-hop moves (See: “Step-Up”). [People]

3. Forget your Louboutins. Check out Mai Lamore’s Bird Paradise Couture Pumps, which retail for more than $20,000. Bargain, no? [The Vivant]

4. Pippa Middleton, otherwise known as the most famous sister in the world, may be getting a six-figure deal to report on British gossip on “The Today Show.” [Jezebel]

5. And you thought it was extreme when Anne Hathaway rocked custom vegan bondage shoes last week: It seems all her “Les Misérables” footwear had to be of the vegan variety, too. [WWD]

6. It looks like Kate Middleton’s is keen on wearing McQueen maternity clothes after all. [Refinery29]

7. “Gossip Girl” finale madness has officially peaked, and here are the most memorable—and tackiest—trends the show is responsible for. [BuzzFeed Shift]

8. Is Selena Gomez ditching the Biebs for real and moving on with a One Direction dude? [Hollywood Life]

9. Obsessed with ombré? Here are the top ten celebrity ombré hairstyles to copy. [Daily Makeover]

10. Janice Dickinson thinks her upcoming nuptials will give Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s walk down the aisle a run for their money. We’re not sure we agree, but hey. [Fashionista]