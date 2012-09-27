StyleCaster Top 10: Pamela Love Collabs With Nine West, Raf Simons Vs. Hedi Slimane, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10

1. Pamela Love + Nine West = boots we want now. [Nine West]

2. A closer look at the Raf Simons-Hedi Slimane fashion face-off. [Fashionista]

3. H&M’s E-commerce launch delayed … until next summer?! [Business Week]

4. Leigh Lezark probably has more shoes than you. [The Coveteur]

5. Ten celebs in desperate need of anti-frizz treatments (cough, Grace Coddington, cough). [FashionIndie]

6. Another fashion-meets-hospitality endeavor: Zadig & Voltaire to open Paris hotel [WWD]

7. Dolce & Gabbana (sort of) explains their controversial Spring ’13 earrings. [Swide]

8. Kristen Stewart told Rob Pattinson she didn’t sleep with that director. [Radar Online]

9. American designers spill on their favorite Parisian spots. [The Vivant]

10. Speaking of Paris, see some serious street-style action direct from the City of Lights. [Style.com]