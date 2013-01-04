StyleCaster Top 10: Michelle Obama’s DNC Dress For Sale, Beckham Brood Moving To U.K., More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us? Read on!

1. A near-exact version of the stunning pink-and-silver Tracy Reese dress worn by FLOTUS Michelle Obama at the Democratic National convention is now available for just under $400. [HuffPo Style]

2. It’s been real, L.A.: DAvid and Victoria Beckham are moving the clan back to London. [RadarOnline]

3. Resolutions celebrities really should be making. [DailyMakeover]

4. The day Tory Burch becomes a millionaire, a former employee comes out of the woodwork with some pretty outrageous claims. [TMZ]

5. Despite his love affair with high fashion, A$AP Rocky will not by launhing a clothing line. Why? He says they’re “corny.” [MTV Style]

6. Loving and hating “Downton Abbey.” [Vogue]

7. NeNe Leakes engaged … to her ex-hubby, Gregg. [RadarOnline]

8. Derek Blasberg and the art of the handwritten note. [The Vivant]

9. Yikes! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (who are miraculously still married) will be headed back to TV on the U.K.’s version of “Big Brother.” [Us Weekly]

10. From The Olsen twins to Andre Leon Talley: How industry folks measure up, height-wise. [Racked]