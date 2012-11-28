StyleCaster Top 10: Michelle Obama Repeats Gold Michael Kors, More Kate Middleton Baby Buzz, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Apparently, Khloe Kardashian had to be Photoshopped into the annual Kardashian family holiday card. [People]

2. We really love e-commerce: Cyber Monday was the biggest online shopping day in American history. [WWD]

3. Another repeat look for Michelle Obama: This time in gold Michael Kors. [Styleite]

4. Bobbi Kristina and her stepbrother boyfriend broke up. [Us Weekly]

5. More Kate Middleton baby rumors … [Us]

6. Somehow we’re thinking these aren’t things your boyfriend wants this holiday season. [Shift]

7. 5 ways to tie the same scarf [Refinery 29]

8. Lily Donaldson to front Free People’s DEcember Campaign [Free People press release]

9. Why Valentino can’t do cheap fashion. [Elle]

10. 13 ways to get drunk … without actually drinking. [Eater]