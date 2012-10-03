StyleCaster Top 10: The Cutest Presidential Tweet Ever, Cynthia Rowley’s Bracelet Flasks, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. POTUS tweets the all-time cutest anniversary message to FLOTUS. [Barack Obama Twitter]

2. THIS. IS. GENIUS: Cynthia Rowley created bangles that double as flasks. [Racked]

3. How’s this for modern: Instead of a fashion show, L’Wren Scott showed her entire collection on Instagram instead. [L’Wren Scott Instagram]

4. Franca Sozzani may want to consider a career switch: The Vogue Italia editor is “really tired of writing about fashion shows” and says writing about clothes “bores” her. [Vogue Italia]

5. Lindsay Lohan was bullied in school for her fame. So that explains it … [Us Weekly]

6. A lengthy but worthy read: Do fashion houses still have an identity? [Bullett]

7. More street style from Paris Fashion Week? Yes, please! [Vogue]

8. StyleCaster’s own Editor In Chief gets a Carine Roitfeld-inspired smoky eye in minutes. [BeautyHigh]

9. The day’s best headline, hands down [Jezebel]

10. Meet Thailand’s stylish princess [The Cut]