StyleCaster Top 10: Why Lindsay Lohan Flipped Out, Kristen Stewart’s Jumpsuit Award, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. (Not) glad she came: Lindsay Lohan’s bar brawl was reportedly over one of the dudes from boy band The Wanted. [TMZ]

2. Speaking of … it seems Dina Dina Lohan is really proud of her kids, says their bond grows deeper when Lindsay punches people out at a club and lands in the pen during tough times. [Radar Online]

3. The definitive 2012 jumpsuit awards starring Kristen Stewart, J.Lo, and more. [Buzzfeed Shift]

4. A mega guide to vintage shopping? Yes, please! [Racked]

5. How cozy: Olivier Sarkozy’s ex-wife apparently “loves” his Olsen twin girlfriend. [Us Weekly]

6. The ultimate party-crasher’s guide to Art Basel [The Vivant]

7. Apparently nail polish bottles shaped like asses are a thing. [Fashionista]

8. Boucle fans, this one’s for you. [Style.com]

9. What your hairstyles says about you, according to dudes. [Glamour]

10. A nice, understated Nicki Minaj. [MTV Style]