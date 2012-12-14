StyleCaster Top 10: Enough With The “Les Mis” Weight-Loss Stories, Kim Kardashian’s Peplum Disaster, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. We’re pretty sick of hearing about all the weight the “Les Miserables” actors had to drop to win an Oscar portray their roles accurately. [Refinery 29]

2. The golden rule of fashion: Not all trends look good on all bodies. Exhibit #1: This leather peplum midi skirt and cropped tank seen on none other than Kim Kardashian. [Us Weekly]

3. Watch Miranda Kerr dish on her new Mango campaign in this video. [Elle]

4. The Vivant tagged along with the super-stylish sisters behind jewelry line Anndra Neen for an night out in NYC. [The Vivant]

5. See 2012’s most shocking celebrity transformations. [BeautyHigh]

6. Apparently, ladies of America, we’re all considered curvy. [The Cut]

7. Things that only happen in holiday movies and never in real life. [Glamour]

8. Revealed! Celebrities’ natural hair colors! (Kristen Stewart’s a strawberry blonde?!) [Daily Makeover]

9. Six fashion girls (including Miroslava Duma and Jen Brill ) prep their holiday wardrobes. [Vogue]

10. On the heels of Zara, Levi’s is now pledging to remove toxic chemicals from its clothing. [WWD]