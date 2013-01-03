StyleCaster Top 10: Lana Del Rey Rocks Long Johns, Kimye’s Baby Pics Could Fetch Crazy Money, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us.

1. Lana Del Rey rocks long underwear on the cover on Rolling Stone Mexico. Isn’t it warm there this time of year? [MTV Style]

2. Everything you need to know about Diddy’s yacht. Seriously, everything. [The Vivant]

3. Catch up on the all the Pre-Fall 2013 collections, so far. [Fashionologie]

4. An anonymous tabloid journalist claims the first pics of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby could fetch over $1 million. [RumorFix]

5. Isabel Marant opened her second U.S. flagship on L.A.’s Melrose Place. [WWD]

6. Runway-inspired ways to rock glitter beauty looks. [BeautyHigh]

7. Get Jessica Alba’s workout, straight from her trainer. [InStyle]

8. South African beauty Candice Swanepoel scored the privilege of covering Victoria’s Secret coveted swim catalogue. [People]

9. Whatta dad: Snoop Dogg “would love” to show his kids how to smoke weed. [Us Weekly]

10. In-between hair lengths aren’t boring, they’re hot! 10 styles to rock now. [Daily Makeover]