StyleCaster Top 10: Kourtney Kardashian Could Be Engaged, A Bra-Shopping Reality Show Headed to Lifetime, More

1. We’ll believe it when it see see it on TV (although, actually, even then we might not believe it): Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are reportedly engaged. [Glamour]

2. This is fab: A 72-year-old grandfather from China modeled his granddaughter’s clothes and is now drawing comparisons to Karl Lagerfeld [Fashionista]

3. From Carly Rae Jepsen to John Legend, see 10 celebs’ holiday recipes. [Elle]

4. A peek inside the offices of some of NYC’s biggest entrepreneurs. [The Vivant]

5. This is odd: Apparently, Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan have a nanny. Why’s this odd? They’re childless. [Bon Appetite]

6. Do people still care about Oprah‘s Favorite Things? When they contain a gazillion types of truffle oil, we do. [The Cut]

7. Linday Lohan regrets nothing, looks like an aspiring Jocelyn Wildenstein. [Us Weekly]

8. From Gwyneth Paltrow and Rihanna to Lauren Santo Domingo, read Derek Blasberg‘s picks for the best dressed ladies of 2012. [Harper’s Bazaar]

9. The mannequins at Bennetton might be watching you, and clocking your info. [Racked]

10. And lastly, a reality show entitled “Double Divas” is headed to—where else?—Lifetime, and it’s about shopping for bras. In the South. [Jezebel]