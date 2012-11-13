StyleCaster Top 10: Keira Knightley’s Sexy Testino Photo Shoot, Rihanna’s Racy Interview, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Keira Knightley stripped down and posed for legendary photographer Mario Testino. [Allure]

2. Oh, how quickly they become fashion people! Frank Ocean was spotted hanging out with Karl Lagerfeld in Paris. Let’s hope something is in the works. [ONTD]

3. Robert Pattinson‘s time on the “Twilight” set wasn’t always filled with romance — sometimes it was filled with weird butt massages. [Us]

4. After much controversy during her divorce, Jenna Lyons is officially open about everything, even thanking her girlfriend at last night’s Glamour Women of the Year awards. [Fashionista]

5. Not every model eats lentils and Diet Coke for dinner. Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn chowed down on junk food before the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. [Grazia]

6. Want to hear Chris Brown’s thoughts on “Fifty Shades of Grey”? Yeah, we didn’t want to either, but they’re actually sort of interesting. [Gossip Cop]

7. If you’re stressed about your holiday party, check out five looks from superstar pastry chef Zac Young. [The Vivant]

8. Chanel’s Metier d’Arts show will be in a Scottish castle, and is destined to be the brand’s most lavish display yet. [Vogue UK]

9. Rihanna had no boundaries during her GQ interview, passing spliffs to the reporter and blatantly flirting with Chris Brown. [GQ]

10. The reviews are in for Pippa Middleton‘s new book — and they’re not great. Here are 19 painfully obvious pieces of advice. [BuzzFeed]