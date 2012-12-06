StyleCaster Top 10: Kate Upton Covers Up, Why Everyone hates Anne Hathaway, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. See the Demi Moore Basel behavior we’ve been talking about ALL DAY LONG. [The Cut]

2. Kate Upton makes her British Vogue cover debut—with—gasp!—nary a boob to be seen.[Vogue UK]

3.Why people hate Anne Hathaway [BuzzFeed]

4. Why Drew Barrymore named her kid Olive. [People]

5. Rachel Zoe’s too busy to style Cameron Diaz?! [Page Six]

6. Art Basel’s power list: 30 people you need to know [The Vivant]

7. 50 gorgeous makeup looks for any holiday party (or just any ol’ day). [Beauty High]

8. Rue La La has some good sales today, people (for gifts … or gifts to yourself): Theyskens’ Theory, YSL, Brooks Brothers, and more. [Rue La La]

9. Check out Rodarte’s curated guide of gifts they’d like to give friends and family. [Elle]

10. That nagging Anna “ambassador” Wintour rumor makes it back to the White House. [Fashionologie]