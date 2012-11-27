StyleCaster Top 10: Kate Middleton’s Sort-Of Bangs, Fashion Team Tees For The Style Obsessed, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. E-commerce insiders dish out useful online shopping advice [Elle]

2. Looks like H&M won’t be collaborating with Givenchy or anyone else this spring. [Racked]

3. Olympians Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney said they’d “definitely” do “dancing With the Stars.” [Us Weekly]

4. VFiles and NYC boutique Les Plus Dorés have teamed up to create a line of T-shirts that look like boring sports jerseys BUT WAIT … instead of a Giant or a Knick’s name splashed across the back, these are much more stylish. [MTV Style]

5. Hey, at least she’s resourceful: In her memoir “Backwoods Barbie,” Dolly Parton says she used burnt matchsticks as eyeliner, and berries for lipstick. [HuffPo]

6. Just in time for the holidays: How to properly set a table, from an etiquette expert. [The Vivant]

7. OMG, KATE MIDDLETON SORT OF CUT BANGS. LET’S ALL FREAK OUT. [Vanity Fair]

8. So, why do Millennials love Martha, but not Oprah? [The Cut]

9. We’ve been hearing way more than we care to lately about “Boy Meets World,” and it seems there’s more: Corey and Topanga’s daughter will get a show called—you guessed it—”Girl Meets World.” [People]

10. A complete look at all the Resort campaign ads, so far. [Fashionologie]