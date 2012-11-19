StyleCaster Top 10: Kate Middleton Says No To Kardashian Clothing, Inside The Playboy Mansion, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Rumor of the day: According to Kate Middleton’s former roommate (and guest at her wedding), the duchess is indeed pregnant, and plans to make the announcement next month. [NY Post]

2. Oh, speaking of Miss Middleton, apparently her lauded high-low aesthetic doesn’t include gear from the Kardashian Kollection. [HuffPo Style]

3. Odd and awesome at the same time: See stuffed animals wear Iris Apfel’s jewelry and eyeglases in this short video. [Advanced Style]

4. Oh, speaking of advanced celebrities, The Coveteur (finally!) went inside the Playboy Mansion for the ultimate house tour with Hugh Hefner. [The Coveteur]

5. A cute first look at Emma Cook x Topshop’s holiday collection. [Elle]

6. Good read: How Dis magazine is seriously unserious about fashion. [NYT]

7. How’s this for irony: Apparently, Vanessa Paradis turned down the Calvin Klein campaign that made Kate moss famous. [Vogue UK]

8. Probably the most in-depth discussion on lip balm you’ll ever come across. [Into The Gloss]

9. This is totally normal: Two women from California have been camped out in front of a Best Buy since last Wednesday. [Racked]

10. Celeb photographer Matthew Rolston weighs in on how to take the perfect portrait pic. [The Vivant]