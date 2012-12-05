StyleCaster Top 10: Jessica Simpson’s Weight Watchers Deal In Jeopardy, No NYC store for ASOS, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. After all the hype about Jessica Simpson’s Weight Watcher endorsement, it turns out that if she’s preggers—as Us Weekly swears she is—the deal could be no more. [Us Weekly]

2. Contrary to (misguided) rumors, ASOS will NOT be opening a store in New York City. Boo. [Fashionista]

3. The super-buzzy Target x Neiman Marcus collaboration might have been a bust. [WSJ]

4. Can’t make it to Miami for Art Basel this weekend? Here are 10 Instagram accounts to stalk. [The Vivant]

5. So, Pizza Hut perfume is a thing. [MarketWire]

6. Watch men dressed as swans break down some seriously choreographed moves in Jenni Kayne’s oddly captivating holiday video. [Elle]

7. Speaking of holiday videos, check out John Travolta and Olivia Newton John’s oddly UNcaptivating attempt. [People]

8. One of many royal family retrospectives we’ll surely be seeing. [Elle UK]

9. A good read: The decadence of procreating. [The Cut]

10. Eddie Murphy, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock among Hollywood’s most overpaid stars. [Forbes]