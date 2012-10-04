StyleCaster Top 10: Jennifer Lawrence’s Vogue Debut, The Best Bags At Paris Fashion Week, More

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

1. Anna Dello Russo for H&M is already going for eight times the price on eBay. Really? Because the H&M near our office was fully stocked. (Yes, we may have bought an alligator necklace and snake hoops, among other things). [Fashionista]

2. Jennifer Lawrence makes her Vogue debut, covering the mag’s UK edition. [Vogue UK]

3. Details on Deborah Needleman’s first days at T [WWD]

4. Pretty spot-on: Designers and their celeb doppelgangers. [FashionEtc]

5. Screech comments on Lisa’s health issues. No extra explanation needed. [People]

6. Critics covering Saint Laurent were giving strict instructions on what they could and couldn’t review. [The Cut]

7. Salma Hayek calls herself “chubby.” [Page Six]

8. Paris Fashion Week bag porn: The best of the best. [Fashionologie]

9. Simon Cowell gets sheep placenta facials. Of course he does. [Racked]

10. Christina Hendricks shuts down interview after being called “full figured.” [Styleite]