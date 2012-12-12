StyleCaster
StyleCaster Top 10: Jennifer Lawrence Named Most Desirable, Rachel Zoe Rumors, More From Around The Web

Perrie Samotin
by

What better way to close out the day than with 10 must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top 10 each evening, so tweet us at @StyleCaster #SC10.

 1. Jennifer Lawrence tops AskMen’s annual list of the 99 Most Desirable Women. Side note: Last year’s winner, Sofia Vergara, didn’t even crack the top 10. [AskMen]

2. Yesterday, we were all crowing that Joan Smalls was Photoshopped within an inch of her life in a Gucci ad, and today we’re complaining Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t Photoshopped enough on the cover of Redbook. [HuffPo]

3. Apparently it’s news that the maybe-pregnant Jessica Simpson ate grilled cheese and onion rings. [Us Weekly]

4.  Kate Upton has been immortalized in a techno track by the thirtysomething British daughter of a disgraced former Cabinet minister. [Telegraph]

5. Victoria Beckham’s 5 rules of party dressing. [Net-a-Porter]

6. Rachel Zoe’s clothing line will no longer be carried at Saks Fifth Avenue, furthering buzz that the collection could be going down. [BuzzFeed]

7. Ten legit places to score a vintage watch. [The Vivant]

8. Tips to pull off a super-bold lip with ease this season. [BeautyHigh]

9. See the original Playboy Bunnies, then and now. [The Cut]

10. It seems not even the director of Brad Pitt’s Chanel ads understood them. [Styleite]

